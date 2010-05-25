Georgia sceptical Russia can be 'friend' of Eastern Partnership

Georgia will not oppose Russia's participation on a case-by-case basis in EU's Eastern Partnership with six former Soviet republics, Georgian deputy prime minister Georgi Baramidze told this website, but is sceptical about Moscow's willingness to be "friends" with these countries.

"If Russia or any other country can bring any real added value, we won't be against, but we certainly want to see if Russia really wants to be a friend, as it is still occupying parts of Georgia and ignoring t...