Budapest and the Danube: Fidesz won a two thirds majority in the elections, as predicted (Photo: www.spotmob.com)

Fidesz secures supermajority in Hungarian elections

by Leigh Phillips,

Hungary's right-wing opposition party, Fidesz, has won a two-thirds majority in the country's general election after a second round of voting on Sunday (25 April).

Led by former prime minister Victor Orban, the party has secured 263 out of 386 seats, according to the national election committee.

The outgoing Socialists, whose leadership tendered its resignation en masse on Sunday as soon as the official results were released, won 59 seats, but managed to remain in second place and...

