New rules on radio frequency coordination should help make fast wireless internet available througout EU (Photo: Peter Teffer)

EU agrees deadline for 5G internet plan

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

National governments agreed to European Commission plans to free up bandwidth to be dedicated to mobile internet by 2020, in a compromise deal on Wednesday (14 December).

Under the plan, states have committed to freeing up the 700 megahertz (MHz) band, meaning most of them will have to move digital television to a lower band.

EU countries agreed, in a deal with the EU parliament on Wednesday, to a 30 June 2020 deadline by which the migration should be finished.

