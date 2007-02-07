Apple boss defends iTunes in face of European backlash

Apple's chief executive has told European consumer groups upset with the company's iTunes online music store to direct their anger towards the big record labels instead, as they are the ones demanding copyright restrictions.
"Perhaps those unhappy with the current situation should redirect their energies towards persuading the music companies to sell their music DRM-free," Steve Jobs said in a rare statement on Tuesday (6 February) about so-called digital rights-managed (DRM) music sol...
