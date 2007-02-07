Ad
euobserver
The digital music market is a rapidly booming industry with the sale of songs downloaded from the internet growing at over 100 percent a year in the EU alone (Photo: EUobserver)

Apple boss defends iTunes in face of European backlash

Digital
by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

Apple's chief executive has told European consumer groups upset with the company's iTunes online music store to direct their anger towards the big record labels instead, as they are the ones demanding copyright restrictions.

"Perhaps those unhappy with the current situation should redirect their energies towards persuading the music companies to sell their music DRM-free," Steve Jobs said in a rare statement on Tuesday (6 February) about so-called digital rights-managed (DRM) music sol...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital

Related articles

Apple's iTunes risks EU backlash after Norway ruling
The digital music market is a rapidly booming industry with the sale of songs downloaded from the internet growing at over 100 percent a year in the EU alone (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Digital
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections