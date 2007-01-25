Apple's iTunes risks EU backlash after Norway ruling

Norway has deemed Apple's iTunes illegal because its downloaded songs cannot be played on music players from rival companies. European consumer groups are working closely with Norway and want Brussels to make EU-wide legislation in the area.
The Norwegian consumer ombudsman has concluded that the iTunes music store breaches Norwegian marketing law and has given Apple until 1 October to make its codes available to other technology companies or face court, he told EUobserver.
Apple'
