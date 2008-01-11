Public broadcasters under the EU competition microscope

The European Commission has public television and radio stations within its targets once again, this time with the launch of a public consultation on the future of state broadcasters.
The commission announced the consultation process on Thursday (10 January). It marks the start of a comprehensive review of the state of the sector since the adoption of its 2001 broadcasting communication.
The commission said in a statement that it hopes the review will build on the fundamental pri...
