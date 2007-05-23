Brussels approves major music merger

The European Commission has approved the €1.63 billion takeover of the German music publishing business of Bertelsmann Music Group (BMG) by Universal, making it the world's largest music publisher.

The BMG catalogue includes artists such as Coldplay, Justin Timberlake, the Beach Boys and The Scorpions, as well as more classic artists such as Puccini and Ravel.

The Universal Music Group – which is based in the US but owned by the French company Vivendi - owns record labels or licen...