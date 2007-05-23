Ad
euobserver
Music is big business (Photo: EUobserver)

Brussels approves major music merger

Digital
by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

The European Commission has approved the €1.63 billion takeover of the German music publishing business of Bertelsmann Music Group (BMG) by Universal, making it the world's largest music publisher.

The BMG catalogue includes artists such as Coldplay, Justin Timberlake, the Beach Boys and The Scorpions, as well as more classic artists such as Puccini and Ravel.

The Universal Music Group – which is based in the US but owned by the French company Vivendi - owns record labels or licen...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital
Music is big business (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Digital
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections