EU to push for single market in online music and films

The European Commission announced Thursday (3 January) that it is looking to create a single market in online music, films and games in Europe, but has indicated it will avoid taking the legislative route.
Brussels says it will "encourage" the content industry, telecom companies and Internet service providers to work closely together to provide consumers with better access to music, TV, films and games via mobile phones or the internet.
"We have to make a choice in Europe: Do we w...
