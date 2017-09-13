Ad
euobserver
Europe faces some 4,000 cyberattacks a day, Juncker said. (Photo: Yuri Samoilov)

EU to beef up cybersecurity agency

Digital
by Peter Teffer, Athens,

A European Commission official confirmed to EUobserver that Jean-Claude Juncker's proposal to set up a European Cybersecurity Agency is in fact about increasing the mandate of an already existing agency.

The Commission president proposed to set up a European Cybersecurity Agency on Wednesday (13 September), without mentioning that the EU already has an agency dealing with that subject.

In his annual State of the European Union speech, Juncker noted that Europe faced 4,000 ransomwa...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital

Related articles

Fake news or hacking absent in Dutch election campaign
Internet of Things to create security risks, EU cyber expert says
EU to force firms to report major cyber attacks
Europe faces some 4,000 cyberattacks a day, Juncker said. (Photo: Yuri Samoilov)

Tags

Digital
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections