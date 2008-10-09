Ad
euobserver
Ms Reding reacts with horror at the suggestion newspapers receive public funding (Photo: Sandrine Muscarella)

Commission backs internet users over content providers

Digital
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Parliament's rejection of a proposed "three strikes" law - that would see internet users have their connection cut off if they have been found to repeatedly violate copyright - must be respected, the commission said at an EUobserver-organised conference on internet rights.

"We have to respect the view of the parliament," information society commissioner Viviane Reding said at the Brussels event on Wednesday (8 October), referring to the "Bono Amendment" approved on 24 Septe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital
Ms Reding reacts with horror at the suggestion newspapers receive public funding (Photo: Sandrine Muscarella)

Tags

Digital
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections