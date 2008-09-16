Ad
Danish indie band Mew at record signing (Photo: Wikipedia)

Indie labels outraged as EU approves Sony BMG deal

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Commission has given Japanese electronics giant Sony the green light to purchase outright the record label Sony BMG in an €840 million ($1.2 billion) buy-out from German media firm Bertelsmann.

The EU executive sees no competition worries resulting from the merger, but indie music labels say Brussels is missing the point - it is cultural diversity concerns that are under threat from the creation of such a music titan.

On Monday (15 September), the EU executive said t...

