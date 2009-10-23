Ad
euobserver
Opponents have warned they will mount a 'resistance' to the Hadopi laws (Photo: Johannes Jansson//norden.org)

Internet cut-off for French download pirates to start within months

Digital
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

France's Constitutional Council has finally given the green light to the government's plans to cut off internet access to repeat illegal download offenders, widely viewed by both supporters and opponents as the most draconian legislation yet devised in the battle against copyright piracy.

Internet freedom advocates however warned that the judgement did not signal their defeat, but instead the start of a new "resistance" to the legislation.

The council on Thursday approved the so-c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital
Opponents have warned they will mount a 'resistance' to the Hadopi laws (Photo: Johannes Jansson//norden.org)

Tags

Digital
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections