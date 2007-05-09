EU closer to product placement in TV shows

The reform of EU television rules to legalise product placement came one step closer on Tuesday (8 May) after MEPs adopted the second draft report on the EU Audiovisual Media Services Directive.

MEPs in the parliament's culture and education committee passed a report by German centre-right MEP Ruth Hieronymi, which paves the way for product placement to be permitted in the cinema, films for TV and sports broadcasts but not in news and children's programmes.

Product placement - a f...