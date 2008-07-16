Music royalty collectors have to open up to competition, says EU

The European Commission on Wednesday (16 July) told the organisations that collect music copyright fees for artists that they have to end agreements that stop them from competing across borders.
At the moment, music copyright groups have a system of contracts meaning that artists may collect payments only from an agency in their own country.
But after consultation with industry and artists, following a complaint by broadcaster RTL and British online group Music Choice, the commiss...
