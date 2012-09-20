Prepare to invest billions in the cloud, EU warns businesses

Governments and industry should invest €45 billion in cloud computing by 2020 as part of an EU strategy to generate an estimated €900 billion in GDP and an additional 3.8 million jobs by the end of the decade.

The bold claims are spelt out in a draft leaked to EUobserver of the European Commission's long-awaited cloud computing strategy set to be released next week by Digital Agenda Commissioner Neelie Kroes.

Cloud technology involves data storage and processing across a range of ...