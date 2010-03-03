More calls for reform in EU collective rights management

Europe's collective rights management organisations – also called collecting societies – are facing more calls for reform in an attempt to streamline European rights management and increase competitiveness in creative innovation across the bloc.
"European collecting societies must come up with a more economical and flexible alternative system of collective rights management if they want to survive," says former head of the department of competition in the European Commission, John Temp...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here