EU seeks new deal for '90% effective' Covid-19 vaccine

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announed on Monday (9 November) that the EU is about to sign a contract with Pfizer and BioNTech for up to 300 million doses of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine, after the companies found it to be more than 90 percent effective.

"Today is a great day for science and humanity," Pfizer's chairman Albert Bourla said on Monday (9 November), adding that the results from the late-stage trial of their potential vaccine have shown the initial ...