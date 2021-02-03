Ad
The EU Commission published online a redacted version of AstraZeneca contract (Photo: Cheshire East Council)

EU admits redaction error in AstraZeneca contract

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission admitted on Tuesday (2 February) it made a mistake by publishing a redacted version of the AstraZeneca vaccine contract that could, in fact, be easily deciphered.

"It was certainly not our intention for this to happen," EU commission spokesperson Eric Mamer told reporters.

The European Commission last week published online a heavily-redacted version of the contract, as part of a transparency drive, and following criticism of potential 'best-effort' get-out ...

