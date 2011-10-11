EU companies banned from selling spyware to repressive regimes

European companies selling online surveillance technology have come under increasing criticism from NGOs and the European Parliament after it emerged their products had helped regimes in Iran, Egypt and Libya to clamp down on protesters.
"We need to ask for more transparency from companies before they actually sell these technologies. It's not about sanctions and trade restrictions, it's about making sure the new technologies are not systematically used to repress citizens," Dutch Liber...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here