EU fines Facebook €110 million for WhatsApp lie

The European Commission handed out a €110 million fine to Facebook on Thursday (18 May) over providing misleading information about its acquisition of mobile chat programme WhatsApp.

EU commissioner for competition, Margrethe Vestager, announced the decision via Twitter on Thursday morning, saying Facebook had given “wrong/misleading information” when it took over WhatsApp.

Three years ago, Facebook bought WhatsApp, a messaging service.

As part of the commission's check whe...