The EU steps up the race with US giant Google in putting books online (Photo: Flickr.com)

EU gives free online access to its archives

by Valentina Pop,

The EU on Sunday (18 October) used the book fair in Frankfurt to launch its online digital library of official documents issued in the last 50 years.

The EU's so-called digital bookshop puts more than 12 million scanned pages online, to be downloaded for free by anyone interested. The oldest document is a 1952 speech by Jean Monnet which inaugurated the High Authority of the Coal and Steel Community, later to become the EU.

"The digital library frees the memory of the European Un...

