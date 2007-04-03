Ad
euobserver
The trendy iPod, but is Apple ripping off some of its European customers? (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU targets Apple and record firms in downloading probe

Digital
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission has started a legal battle with consumer icon Apple and major record companies, saying their agreements on how to sell online music in Europe violates the freedom of consumers.

"Consumers can only buy music from the iTunes' on-line store in their country of residence. Consumers are thus restricted in their choice of where to buy music," Brussels said in a statement on Tuesday (3 April), citing article 81 of the EU treaty prohibiting restrictive business practice...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The trendy iPod, but is Apple ripping off some of its European customers? (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Digital

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections