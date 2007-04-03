EU targets Apple and record firms in downloading probe

The European Commission has started a legal battle with consumer icon Apple and major record companies, saying their agreements on how to sell online music in Europe violates the freedom of consumers.
"Consumers can only buy music from the iTunes' on-line store in their country of residence. Consumers are thus restricted in their choice of where to buy music," Brussels said in a statement on Tuesday (3 April), citing article 81 of the EU treaty prohibiting restrictive business practice...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
