Ad
euobserver
An EU community patent within five years? (Photo: EUobserver)

EU patent in five years, says industry commissioner

Digital
by Helena Spongenberg, MUNICH,

The European Union could have a common patent by 2012, the bloc's research and industry commissioner Guenter Verheugen has said, while blaming EU capitals for the 20-year deadlock which has harmed innovation in the 27-nation union.

"Protecting intellectual property in Europe is insufficient at the moment to provide the necessary drive for the innovation that Europe so desperately needs," Mr Verheugen said on Thursday (19 April) at a Patent Forum in Munich organised by the European Paten...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital

Related articles

EU-wide patent scheme back on the agenda
An EU community patent within five years? (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Digital
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections