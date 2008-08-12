Ad
One problematic issue includes what to do about orphan works (Photo: European Commission)

Member states drag feet on European digital library

by Honor Mahony,

The European Commission has urged member states to step up efforts to make Europe's cultural heritage available to citizens at a mouse click.

Plans for a European digital library containing books, paintings, music, film and photographs are already underway but progress on making works digitally available has been slow with funding problems and lack of technical know-how dragging the ambitious project down.

According to commission figures, European libraries contain over 2.5 billio...

