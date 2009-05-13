Ad
euobserver
France has passed legislation that falls afoul of the European Parliament's position (Photo: Lee Jordan)

France defies EU parliament on internet law

Digital
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

In defiance of the European Parliament, the French lower house has approved a law that has widely been described as the most aggressive attempt to counter internet piracy yet.

The 'three-strikes' law that would cut off internet access to users found to be repeatedly downloading copyright content without the permission of the owner was passed by 296 votes to 233 in what is the government's second attempt to push through the bill.

The legislation, which creates a new government agen...

Digital
