Wednesday

29th Aug 2018

  1. News
  2. Economic Affairs

Italy risks losing help if it blocks EU budget, Oettinger warns

  • Oettinger hinted that if budget talks are blocked, the EU's external border protection could suffer (Photo: European Commission)

By

EU budget commissioner Guenther Oettinger warned Italy on Tuesday (28 August) that if it blocked EU negotiations on the union's next long-term budget, it risked losing extra funding for migration.

Asked about comments by Italy's deputy prime minister Luigi Di Maio on Monday, who had threatened to veto the EU's seven-year budget plan if the bloc did not do more to share the burden of migrant arrivals, Oettinger said that if the negotiations were blocked, the entire budget plan would be held up.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Eszter Zalan

Why join?

Watch our reporter Eszter Zalan explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

According to EU rules, the current budget would then keep on rolling along annually.

"This means new challenges and problems cannot be solved," the German commissioner said.

He pointed to plans to boost the European Border and Coast Guard Agency's staff to 10,000 people, aimed to beef up external border control, which would fall through if the new budget was not agreed.

"It is in the interest of Italy and others that we are willing to strengthen Frontex," Oettinger said referring to the agency.

"The MFF [EU budget] is not in the interest of the European Commission ... but mainly in the interest of member states, regions, cities, industries, young people," Oettinger told an event on Tuesday evening in Brussels.

"So I think to block the negotiations is not fair, but it is mainly not smart, because it is damaging all member states, citizens, farmers, all researchers, and our common European competitiveness," he added.

Oettinger reiterated that Italy's previous comments - that it paid €20bn annually to the EU treasury - was "not correct".

The commissioner said Italy paid €15-17bn and that, taking into account what flowed back to the country in EU subsidies, Italy was a net contributor of just €2-3bn.

Italy's populist leaders have been threatening to hold back EU budget contributions if other member states did not take newly arrived migrants from Italy.

Fiscal rules

Oettinger, however, did not comment on Di Maio's other threat - that Italy would break the EU's 3 percent budget deficit rule in its next budget plan.

Those plans need to be submitted to the EU commission by mid-October.

"I don't want to speculate, such comments are not a basis for commission's analysis," Oettinger said.

On Tuesday, Italy's finance minister, Giovanni Tria, attempted to calm investors, saying that Italy was not planning to breach the EU's spending limit, contradicting Di Maio.

"The government's intentions throughout the summer also agreed upon by Di Maio, suggest the opposite," Tria told reporters on Tuesday during a visit to Beijing.

Mean while, Oettinger also reprehended Italy's populist politicians for having blamed the EU for the recent collapse of a bridge in Genoa which killed over 40 people and which raised questions about the state of the country's infrastructure.

Italy's interior minister Matteo Salvini claimed the EU budget constraints had prevented his country from spending on infrastructure safety.

The German commissioner said it was "unacceptable" to blame the EU for the bridge collapse, adding that Italy received "many millions" through different EU programs for infrastructure.

Speaking about the EU budget, Oettinger also said the new European Parliament after next spring's election must start financial negotiations immediately after the new assembly is voted in.

Weber candidature

He said he supported the German chairman of the European People's Party group in parliament, Manfred Weber, as a lead candidate for the centre-right EPP for the seat of the president of the next European Commission.

He described Weber as "competent, qualified, experienced, fair", but added that the lead candidate would not automatically become the commission president after the vote.

It also needed the agreement of a "qualified majority" of 28 EU countries to put the new woman or man in place.

The so-called spitzenkandidaten process is much disliked by member states, which say it has little legal footing in the EU treaties.

The process, which was first used four years ago, sets out that the parties need to put forward lead candidates for the commission presidency and that the party with the most votes in the EU elections should get the seat.

Site Section

  1. Economic Affairs

Related stories

  1. Italy targets Hungary with EU budget threat on migrants
  2. EU commission rejects Italy budget threat on migrants
  3. EU paid Italy at least €200,000 for migrant stunt
  4. Trump hails Italy's 'bold leadership' on migration

Analysis

Greece exits bailouts, but difficult path ahead

"Greece's recovery is not an event, it is a process," EU commissioner Pierre Moscovici says. Statistics, and differences of views between the country's creditors, show that the process will not be easy.

News in Brief

  1. EU urges France and UK to halt scallop dispute
  2. EU Commission will 'soon' make proposal on summertime
  3. Hungary and Italy to form European anti-migrant alliance
  4. EU disagrees with Russia over Syrian refugee returns
  5. Northern Ireland beats Belgian no-government record
  6. Bono declares love for EU in German newspaper
  7. Macron makes strong case for Europe in Copenhagen
  8. Orban: 'Salvini is my hero'

Analysis

From Russia (to Austria) with love?

The presence of the Russian president at the wedding of the Austrian foreign minister risks to undermine Austria's efforts to act as bridge builder between East and West.

Opinion

Has the time finally come for 'European champions'?

Since Emmanuel Macron took the French presidency in 2017, the concept of consolidating European industries to create continental 'champions', capable of competing on a global scale, has been revived.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  2. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  3. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  4. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  5. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  6. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  8. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  12. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma

Latest News

  1. EU milk aid to Syria: a 'Kafkaesque' story
  2. Italy risks losing help if it blocks EU budget, Oettinger warns
  3. Slovakia - from black hole to neutron star
  4. Secrecy on MEP expenses 'against will of plenary'
  5. Minister's resignation questions Macron's green image
  6. Guiana spaceport undaunted by European newcomers
  7. EU needs to stand apart from US, France and Germany say
  8. Europe needs more modern leadership

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  3. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  4. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  6. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  7. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development
  8. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman Requests More Lending Transparency from European Investment Bank
  9. FIFARecycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersOECD Report: Gender Equality Boosts GDP Growth in Nordic Region
  11. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Peace and Reconciliation Is a Process That Takes Decades” Dr. Anthony Soares on #Brexit and Northern Ireland
  12. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us