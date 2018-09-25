Tuesday

25th Sep 2018

  1. News
  2. Elections

EU court delivers transparency blow on MEP expenses

  • The public is left in the dark (Photo: European Parliament)

By

A group journalists seeking access to MEP travel expenses, daily subsistence allowance and staff arrangement expenses will appeal a top European court ruling handed down on Tuesday (25 September).

The General Court of the European Union in Luxembourg in a press release on Tuesday dismissed the case brought by the reporters against the European Parliament in 2015 in their efforts to pry open the €40m-a-year expense bill.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

But after some three years of deliberations, the court sided with the parliament, echoing similar arguments prioritising the protection of personal data over the wider public interest.

"By today's judgment, the general court dismisses the actions and confirms the parliaments' decisions refusing access to the documents requested," the statement said.

The court said that parliament was entitled to claim that the documents concerned contain personal data.

A class of their own

"I did not expect the court to literally follow suit completely with the European parliament. I am shocked really," Anuska Delic, the Slovenian investigator journalist who helped launch the expense probe, told EUobserver following Tuesday's ruling.

"We will appeal, it is not over," she said, adding that the court's decision suggests MEPs are in "a class of their own, a class of public officials that are not open to public scrutiny."

Delic said the documents they had requested are not the personal data of the MEPs - an issue that "was completely overlooked by the court".

"The EU Court of Justice's decision is embarrassing and – combined with the clearly demonstrated unwillingness of MEPs to have their expenses audited – plays directly into the hands of EU sceptics ," she said.

The EU's data protection chief Giovanni Buttarelli, told this website last year that politicians have to accept strong limitations in the name of transparency.

While Buttarelli could not comment directly on the case itself, he noted that such information can only be limited in exceptional circumstances and must be defined in narrow terms.

But the court also argued - again echoing the same claim by the European parliament - that redacting personal data would pose too great an administrative burden.

It also noted that such redacted documents would render the documents useless for the journalists since they would be unable to link the MEP to the expense.

A group of 29 journalists, under the so-called MEPs Project, had attempted to uncover the expenses by first filing freedom of information requests, which the European parliament refused.

They then took the EU institution to the court in Luxembourg, noting that they were not demanding access to records about how MEPs spend their salaries, just the expenses.

"We are demanding access to records that show details of how they spend all the extra payments they receive on top of their salaries, and only those extras which are paid to them solely for the exercise of their professional public mandates as elected representatives of European citizens," they said at the time.

Stalled reforms

The monthly €4,400 is controversial because it is paid automatically into MEPs' accounts on top of their salaries, and requires no receipts or proof of what it is spent on.

An MEP's expenses can be used for any number of purchases when it comes to travel and office expenses, with few restrictions.

It is nearly impossible to make sure EU taxpayer money is used properly. MEPs are not required to file or keep receipts and the money is transferred directly into their personal bank accounts as a lump sum on top of their monthly wages.

The ruling comes at a time when the parliament's 'Bureau' (which consists of the president and vice-presidents) has refused to make the monthly allowance more transparent or accountable to the public.

"The majority of MEPs agree on the need for more transparency around their own expenses, but the Bureau of the parliament and president [Antonio] Tajani refuse to act," said Heidi Hautala, a Finnish MEP from the Greens group.

The Bureau has already - among other things - rejected a requirement for MEPs to at least keep receipts.

EUobserver has been pressing the Bureau for more information, filing its own freedom of information requests, in an effort to get a glimpse into their decision-making on the matter.

But those efforts have been rebuffed by Hungarian MEP Livia Jaroka, the parliament's vice-president responsible for matters relating to access to documents. Jaroka, who is also a Bureau member, denied EUobserver's requests.

Jaroka said the public interest in knowing how the Bureau decided on the future system of the expenses "does not outweigh the interest in the protection of parliament's internal decision-making process".

This latest General Court ruling is likely to embolden the Bureau further, rending efforts to reform the monthly allowance more difficult.

This article was updated at 18:10 on 25 September to specify the reporters were demanding access to travel expenses, daily subsistence allowance and staff arrangement expenses.

Site Section

  1. Elections

Related stories

  1. European Parliament taken to court by EU journalists
  2. EU data chief: MEPs must accept transparency
  3. EU parliament to keep public in dark on MEP expenses
  4. EU parliament will not budge on office expenses
EU data chief: MEPs must accept transparency

Europe's top data protection chief says politicians have to accept transparency. His comments follows a case pitting journalists against the European Parliament, which refuses to disclose MEPs' expenses.

EU parliament to keep public in dark on MEP expenses

Every year, MEPs spend some €40m of taxpayer money on things like restaurants and hotels amid public pressure for accountability, given numerous scandals. On Monday, EU parliament leaders decided to keep the public in the dark.

EU parliament will not budge on office expenses

Hungarian centre-right MEP Livia Jaroka sticks to earlier decision: documents related to the minor reform of the expenses system, requested by EUobserver, should remain secret.

Overseas votes could swing Sweden election result

Sweden heads for a hung parliament after Sunday's election, which saw support for the nationalist Sweden Democrats surge. With just 30,000 votes between the two blocs, votes cast abroad to be counted on Wednesday could still make the difference.

Swedes warned of EU collapse ahead of vote

The EU would "collapse" if parties like the far-right Sweden Democrats took power across Europe, Sweden's former leader, Carl Bildt, said in a TV duel six days ahead of elections.

News in Brief

  1. UN chief: World suffering from 'trust deficit disorder'
  2. Stalemate in Sweden as parliament ousts prime minister
  3. Migrant rescue ship heading to French port
  4. EU angry at British tabloids on Brexit
  5. UK to allow EU flights in no-deal Brexit
  6. Greek reporters arrested after story on 'mishandled' EU funds
  7. Austrian minister urges police to out foreign sex offenders
  8. ECB's Draghi set to clarify role in secretive G30 group

Opinion

Europe needs more modern leadership

If Europe wants to be a global leader, our political leadership has to change dramatically. Power needs a new face in Europe, and it needs to get legitimacy from the people, argues liberal MEP Sophie in 't Veld.

EUobserved

How radical is Italy's Savona really?

Italy is in a political crisis because president Sergio Mattarella has rejected Paolo Savona as a cabinet member, for his views on the EU.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  2. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  3. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  4. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs.
  5. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  6. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  7. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  8. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  9. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  10. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  11. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow

Latest News

  1. EU court delivers transparency blow on MEP expenses
  2. Russian with Malta passport in money-laundering probe
  3. Cyprus: Russia's EU weak link?
  4. Missing signature gaffe for Azerbaijan gas pipeline
  5. Every major city in Europe is getting warmer
  6. No chance of meeting EU renewable goals if infrastructure neglected
  7. Brexit and MEPs expenses in the spotlight This WEEK
  8. Wake-up call on European Day Against Islamophobia

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  3. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  5. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  6. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  8. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  9. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  11. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  12. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us