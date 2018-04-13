EU commissioners left no paper trail on car lobby talks

By Peter Teffer

European Commissioners Guenther Oettinger and Miguel Arias Canete met with German carmaker Daimler last year to discuss the future of EU emissions rules, without leaving any paper trail.

The meeting took place in Strasbourg on 24 October 2017, 15 days before the commission presented a legislative proposal on new CO2 emission standards.

Thank you for reading EUobserver! Subscribe now for a 30 day free trial. €150 per year or €15 per month Cancel anytime Not now Register EUobserver is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that publishes daily news reports, analysis, and investigations from Brussels and the EU member states. We are an indispensable news source for anyone who wants to know what is going on in the EU. We are mainly funded by advertising and subscription revenues. As advertising revenues are falling fast, we depend on subscription revenues to support our journalism. For group, corporate or student subscriptions, please contact us. See also our full Terms of Use. If you already have an account click here to login.