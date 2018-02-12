Ad
Europe minister Omar Celik will meet EU foreign ministers later this week. (Photo: eu2016sk/Flickr)

EU warns Turkey over 'threat' to Cyprus

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The EU warned Turkey on Monday (12 February) to refrain from any "threat" against Cyprus, after a Turkish vessel prevented an Italian ship from reaching a drilling zone for gas off the Cypriot coast.

"Turkey needs to commit unequivocally to good neighbourly relations and avoid any kind of source of friction, threat, or action directed against a member state," a European Commission spokeswoman said in Brussels.

She insisted that Turkey's behaviour "damages good neighbourly relation...

