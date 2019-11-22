Friday

22nd Nov 2019

  1. News
  2. Climate & Environment

EPP congress pledges 'moderate' climate solution

  • Irish PM Leo Varadkar at the Zagreb congress: "Green issues cannot be only for the Green party' he told delegates (Photo: EPP)

By

The EU's largest political party's committed itself on Thursday (21 November) to giving what it called a "balanced response" to the climate emergency - providing a middle ground between radical solutions and climate-change deniers.

The centre-right European People's Party (EPP) said it would meet the ambitious targets set by EU commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen, according to the chairman of the party in the European parliament, Manfred Weber, at their party congress in Zagreb.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 year's of archives. 30-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Earlier this year, von der Leyen said the EU needed to be more ambitious on its 2030 target, in order to reach climate neutrality by 2050.

However, "the main priority will be to bring a balanced solution that includes people and industry," said Weber, adding that by 2024 the EPP will have implemented a climate policy.

The effects of climate change and energy transition in Europe will not be homogenous among member states - there are coal and energy-intensive regions in Europe and different perspectives over how to achieve 'clean energy'.

Those in power have the political and moral obligation to do something meaningful about climate change, said Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"We can either choose to lead by example, implementing real policies that will have a meaningful impact, or we risk losing touch with the younger generations that truly care about this issue," Mitsotakis warned.

According to the resolution adopted at the EPP congress, "climate scepticism and denial were never a way forward but neither are utopian environmentalist policies or green socialism which threaten our economic future and jobs".

Climate change may be the dominant issue of our time but "green issues cannot be only for the Green party," said Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar.

"We do know that we can be the political force that brings the people with us. The centre ground, agricultural communities, and industry. That is our real strength. Getting things done," he added.

'Cannot be radical'

The EU's current objective is "at least a 40 percent reduction" in emissions from 1990 levels by 2030.

However, the EPP supports the new "ambitious proposal" of von der Leyen's commission to reduce emissions by at least 50 percent by 2030.

Earlier this week, Green MEP Bas Eeckhout said his group "expect from the other groups to not only make nice declarations, but to agree on concrete actions like the increase of the EU 2030 climate target to 65 percent and no more EU money for fossil fuels in the MFF [multi-year financial framework".

According to the EU commission, 92 percent of Europeans agree that greenhouse gas emissions should be reduced to a minimum to make the EU economy climate-neutral by 2050.

However, according to centre-right Portuguese MEP Lidia Pereira, "we cannot ignore that there are communities dependent on fossil fuels".

"We need to be realistic, the energy transition should not leave anyone behind," she told EUobserver, pointing out that "we are currently in a transition phase and we cannot be radical".

Additionally, the EU must update its long-term climate goals in 2020. To do so, MEP will vote on the EU's commitment to achievieng climate neutrality by 2050 next week.

"Europe needs to bring a solution because member states cannot solve the problems by themselves," said Swedish MEP Jessica Polfjärd, who believes that figures are useful numbers to keep stakeholders focused on a goal.

"Emissions know no borders which means that we need cooperation between all countries to make a difference," Polfjärd added.

Site Section

  1. Climate & Environment

Related stories

  1. EU 'climate bank' won't rule out carbon capture
  2. Climate won't go back to normal in our time
EU 'climate bank' won't rule out carbon capture

The European Investment Bank has billed itself as the world's largest climate change action financier as it plans to phase out gas, oil and coal projects. It has, however, not ruled out backing carbon capture and storage technologies.

Interview

Climate won't go back to normal in our time

It will take hundreds, maybe thousands of years before the climate goes back to normal. Meanwhile we must work to stabilise it at the new level and adapt, Sweden's leading climate researcher says.

Green MEPs unconvinced by Romanian commissioner

The answers of Romanian's new commissioner-designate for transport, Adina-Ioana Vălean, did not manage to convince MEPs from the Greens group, who will ask her additional questions concerning environment and consumer rights.

New report lays bare EU plastic crisis

A new report published on Wednesday reveals that 40 percent of plastic products are garbage after less than a month, and that the current recycling systems in Europe cannot cope with such volumes of waste.

News in Brief

  1. UK misses UN deadline to return Chagos Islands
  2. PM: Greece will 'shut door' to migrants without rights
  3. CDU leader offers to quit if party doesn't back her
  4. Serbian president confirms Russia spy video
  5. UK to repatriate 'Islamic State' orphans
  6. Man arrested over Maltese journalist murder free on bail
  7. Children with disabilities in Bulgaria isolated, report says
  8. WHO: 80 percent of adolescents don't exercise enough

Focus

Thunberg rejects climate prize in hometown Stockholm

The Nordic Council's prestigious annual awards ceremony this year turned into a youth revolt, with climate activist Greta Thunberg declining the environment prize and another winner criticising the Danish prime minister for racism.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  3. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture
  5. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  6. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  7. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  9. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  3. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  4. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  5. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  6. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  11. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  12. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us