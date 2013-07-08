EU-Georgia treaty highlights enlargement fatigue

Novel language in the draft EU-Georgia association treaty highlights hostility toward further EU expansion.
The text, recently agreed by negotiators, says in its preamble "that Georgia, an eastern European country, is committed to implementing and promoting" EU values, such as democracy and rule of law.
The phrase "eastern European country" is pregnant with meaning.
For their part, Moldova and Ukraine, which, like Georgia, want to join the Union, battled for years to be de...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.