Congolese children prepare for traditional dance (Photo: United Nations/Marie Frechon)

Congolese opposition to EU: help us avoid Ivory Coast scenario

by Meabh McMahon and Valentina Pop, STRASBOURG,

The EU needs to check how its funds are being used in Congo and make sure the country does not descend into Ivory Coast-type violence after the presidential elections in November, opposition leader Medard Mulangala said in an interview.

"We would like to avoid having a situation like the one in the Ivory Coast after the election. This is something we cannot afford," Mulangala, head of the Union for a Republican Majority - one of the major opposition blocs, told this website while in Str...

