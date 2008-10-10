Georgia should not become another Northern Cyprus, minister says

Russian troops still remain in some parts of Abkhazia and South Ossetia previously controlled by the Georgian police, moves that will be brought up at the upcoming talks in Geneva, minister for re-integration Temuri Yakobashvili told EUobserver on Friday (10 October).

On the sunny streets of Tbilisi, bordered by impressive plane trees, life seems back to normal after the conflict. "It looks normal, but it's not quite the same," a teenager says when asked about the daily life in the afte...