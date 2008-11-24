Polish president in Georgia shooting row

Polish President Lech Kaczynski has accused Russian soldiers of shooting toward his motorcade in Georgia, calling on the EU and NATO to "draw consequences" from the incident.
"I know from their cries that they were Russian. I also know from the president of Georgia, there are Russian checkpoints in this region," Mr Kaczynski said after the shooting on Sunday (23 November), Polish agency PAP reports.
"The trip along this dark road taught me a lot. I want to appeal to our friends in...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
