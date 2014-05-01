Ad
euobserver
The Western bailouts are to mark 'a historical break with a past marked by crony capitalism, pervasive corruption, and poor governance' (Photo: International Monetary Fund/Cliff Owen)

Western lenders approve $17bn Ukraine bailout

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

International lenders have agreed a $17 billion (€12.3bn) bailout for Ukraine despite the pro-Russia uprising in the east and south of the country.

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) act of faith in Ukraine’s future was announced in Washington on Thursday (30 April) even as Ukraine’s acting President, Oleksandr Turchynov, said in Kiev his forces are “helpless” to quell the unrest.

The bailout envisages $3.2 billion of emergency assistance and makes the rest of the money a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU blacklists 15 more Russian officials over Ukraine
Ukraine signs gas deal with Slovakia
Should the EU trust Poroshenko to lead Ukraine?
The Western bailouts are to mark 'a historical break with a past marked by crony capitalism, pervasive corruption, and poor governance' (Photo: International Monetary Fund/Cliff Owen)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections