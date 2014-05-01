Western lenders approve $17bn Ukraine bailout

International lenders have agreed a $17 billion (€12.3bn) bailout for Ukraine despite the pro-Russia uprising in the east and south of the country.

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) act of faith in Ukraine’s future was announced in Washington on Thursday (30 April) even as Ukraine’s acting President, Oleksandr Turchynov, said in Kiev his forces are “helpless” to quell the unrest.

The bailout envisages $3.2 billion of emergency assistance and makes the rest of the money a...