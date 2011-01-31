EU imposes visa ban on Belarus, threatens economic measures

The EU may hit companies that feed the Belarusian regime with "targeted sanctions" in future, on top of a travel ban imposed on President Aleksander Lukashenko and 157 officials, Poland has said.
Speaking to press in Brussels after a foreign ministers' meeting on Monday (31 January), Polish foreign minister Radek Sikorski said: "We gave the high representative [EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton] ... the legal possibility to use narrowly-targeted but effective sanctions against p...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.