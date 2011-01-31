EU imposes visa ban on Belarus, threatens economic measures

The EU may hit companies that feed the Belarusian regime with "targeted sanctions" in future, on top of a travel ban imposed on President Aleksander Lukashenko and 157 officials, Poland has said.

Speaking to press in Brussels after a foreign ministers' meeting on Monday (31 January), Polish foreign minister Radek Sikorski said: "We gave the high representative [EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton] ... the legal possibility to use narrowly-targeted but effective sanctions against p...