The commission headquarters in Brussels: the EU did not publish any official pictures of the Ashton-Martynov meeting, as is customary in normal circumstances (Photo: European Commission)

Belarus resigned to EU sanctions after Ashton meeting

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Belarus appears resigned to the prospect of fresh EU sanctions. But its foreign minister, Sergei Martynov, has defended President Aleksander Lukashenko as being "not that stupid" as to deliberately destroy relations with the Union.

Speaking to EUobserver in Brussels on Wednesday (12 January) after a meeting with EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton, Mr Martynov said: "The government worked hard and wide to seek a rapprochement with the EU ... and the rapprochement we achieved bef...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

