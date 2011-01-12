Belarus resigned to EU sanctions after Ashton meeting

Belarus appears resigned to the prospect of fresh EU sanctions. But its foreign minister, Sergei Martynov, has defended President Aleksander Lukashenko as being "not that stupid" as to deliberately destroy relations with the Union.

Speaking to EUobserver in Brussels on Wednesday (12 January) after a meeting with EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton, Mr Martynov said: "The government worked hard and wide to seek a rapprochement with the EU ... and the rapprochement we achieved bef...