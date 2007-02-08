EU fudging green issues in neighbour states, NGO says

Green groups are calling on the European Commission to put the environment on the same level as human rights and trade when working out new agreements with countries neighbouring the EU.
A team of NGOs led by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has told the commission that environmentally-sustainable development should not be set apart from other goals of the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) in states such as Syria, Belarus and Ukraine.
"The environment is the basis for everything,"...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here