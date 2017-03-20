Turkey-EU relations plumb new depths

Turkey’s quarrel with the EU escalated on all fronts over the weekend, with fresh “Nazi” insults, “terrorism” accusations, and death penalty and migrant threats.

The Turkish leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, personally accused German chancellor Angela Merkel of being a Nazi at a rally in Istanbul on Sunday (19 March).

“You are right now employing Nazi measures. Against who? My Turkish brother citizens in Germany and brother ministers,” he said.

He accused Germany of backing the...