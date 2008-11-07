France pushes for more EU engagement in Iraq

France, currently chairing the six-month rotating European Union presidency, is pushing for the bloc to engage more and "without delay" in Iraq, a working paper seen by Financial Times Deutschland reads.
"Our common goal is to contribute to Iraq's success. The EU is therefore ready to engage without delay in this country," says the confidential paper on transatlantic relations discussed on Monday at an informal foreign ministers meeting in Marseille, the German daily reports.
Acc...
