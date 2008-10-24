Ad
In the living memory of our most senior citizens, there were only 22 states in Europe prior to 1918. (Photo: European Commission)

No easy answers to the status of Ossetia, Abkhazia and others

by Richard Corbett,

The collapse last week (on the first day!) of EU backed peace talks between Georgia and Russia to resolve the crisis in the breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, with the sides unable to enter the same room, serves merely to illustrate that there are no easy answers to the question of the status of Ossetia, Abkhazia, and indeed many other territories in the world.

Ever since US President Woodrow Wilson's 14 points, borne out of the wreckage left by the First World War, the s...

