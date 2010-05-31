The European Parliament wants a genuinely European foreign policy

The existence of the European Union is justified by its ability to defend its member states' values in a constantly more intermingling world.
But when it comes to fundamental issues, member states are often divided. Examples include the recognition of Kosovo's independence or EU policy towards Russia. The European External Action Service's (EEAS) task is to establish clearer and more coherent structures within the relationship between the EU and third countries.
Now is the time...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here