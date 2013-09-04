Europe must lead the way on Arab-Israeli conflict

Everything considered, Europe is still the most important global player in the Middle East.
The US has armed forces and capacities. Russia and China have overt and covert interests, but Europe is the real player.
Despite the criticism and the slowness, awkwardness and contradictory interests of its member states, it is still the only player truly changing and affecting the Middle East.
No wonder then that most of the region’s peace initiatives have been linked to Europe, f...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
