Hollande: 'There are few countries that have the capacity to inflict a sanction' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

France 'ready' to strike Syria despite British No vote

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

French President Francois Hollande has said he is ready to join the US in strikes on Syria after British MPs voted No.

Asked in an interview in the French daily Le Monde on Friday (30 August), the day after the UK decision, if he would take part in an attack without British help, he said: “Yes."

He added: "Each country is sovereign in deciding whether or not to participate in an operation. That’s true for the UK as it is for France. I’ll be having a serious talk today with [US lea...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

