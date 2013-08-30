France 'ready' to strike Syria despite British No vote

French President Francois Hollande has said he is ready to join the US in strikes on Syria after British MPs voted No.

Asked in an interview in the French daily Le Monde on Friday (30 August), the day after the UK decision, if he would take part in an attack without British help, he said: “Yes."

He added: "Each country is sovereign in deciding whether or not to participate in an operation. That’s true for the UK as it is for France. I’ll be having a serious talk today with [US lea...