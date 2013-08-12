British firm to guard EU diplomats in Beirut

The EU foreign service has hired British firm G4S to guard its diplomats in Lebanon, amid increasing sectarian violence.
The company, the world's largest private security firm, is to take over from the EU's current contractor, Argus, a small French business registered in Cyprus, on 1 September.
The EU will pay G4S between €3 million and €5 million over the next four years.
Its job will be to look after the EU building in Achrafieh, a Christian district in downtown Beirut, t...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
