The Deutsch Borse was shut out of the derivatives market between 2006-2009 (Photo: stefan)

Banks rigged €10 trillion derivatives market, Brussels says

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Thirteen big banks colluded to shut out competition from the multi-trillion euro derivatives market, according to an investigation by the European Commission.

The EU's executive arm said that its investigation, which began in 2011, had uncovered anti-competitive practices during the 2008-9 financial crisis.

The commission investigation focuses on the credit default swap (CDS) market which allows banks and businesses to hedge against possible losses. However, more controversially, ...

