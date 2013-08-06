Justice in Ukraine: No country for ordinary people?

For the past two weeks, Ukraine has been swamped in a torrent of news stories unveiling the magnitude of the country’s police brutality and impunity.

Policemen in Kyiv were accused of beating a student to death. Raisa Radchenko, an elderly civil rights campaigner in Zaporizhya, was incarcerated in a mental institution against her will. Stories like these make the headlines of Ukrainian news on a daily basis.

Yet one case highlights the problems with the rule of law in the countr...