Justice in Ukraine: No country for ordinary people?

For the past two weeks, Ukraine has been swamped in a torrent of news stories unveiling the magnitude of the country’s police brutality and impunity.
Policemen in Kyiv were accused of beating a student to death. Raisa Radchenko, an elderly civil rights campaigner in Zaporizhya, was incarcerated in a mental institution against her will. Stories like these make the headlines of Ukrainian news on a daily basis.
Yet one case highlights the problems with the rule of law in the countr...
