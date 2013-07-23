EU urges Egypt junta to free ex-president

EU countries have urged the Egyptian military to release the country's deposed president for the sake of political stability.

They said in a statement on Monday (22 July) that the junta's "key priorities" should include "the release of all political detainees, including [former president] Mohamed Morsi."

They also called for "assurance of accountability for past violations."

With the EU having earmarked some €5 billion in economic aid for the country in the coming years, th...