EU urges Egypt junta to free ex-president

EU countries have urged the Egyptian military to release the country's deposed president for the sake of political stability.
They said in a statement on Monday (22 July) that the junta's "key priorities" should include "the release of all political detainees, including [former president] Mohamed Morsi."
They also called for "assurance of accountability for past violations."
With the EU having earmarked some €5 billion in economic aid for the country in the coming years, th...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
