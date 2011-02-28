Lukewarm response to Barroso-Van-Rompuy economic plan

New proposals on joint economic governance put forward by European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and EU Council chief Herman Van Rompuy on Monday (28 February) have failed to overcome resistance from some member states.

Monday's debate in Brussels was "just a step forward, but things for some are still not satisfactory. There was something like a wait-and-see attitude" a diplomat from one northern European country said. "There definitely wasn't a breakthrough, but it also w...