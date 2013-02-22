EU countries launch joint probe into Magnitsky affair

Financial sleuths from six EU countries are joining forces to see if millions of euros of Russian mafia money was laundered through their banks.

The move comes after the European Commission introduced a request for a joint investigation at a meeting of the so-called Financial Intelligence Units platform (FIU.net) on 7 February.

FIU.net holds regular meetings of anti-corruption experts from EU interior ministries and operates a secure IT network helping them to exchange data.

...