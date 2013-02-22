Ad
Sikorski: 'Corruption can only be rooted out when there is leadership from the top' (Photo: Images_of_Money)

EU countries launch joint probe into Magnitsky affair

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Financial sleuths from six EU countries are joining forces to see if millions of euros of Russian mafia money was laundered through their banks.

The move comes after the European Commission introduced a request for a joint investigation at a meeting of the so-called Financial Intelligence Units platform (FIU.net) on 7 February.

FIU.net holds regular meetings of anti-corruption experts from EU interior ministries and operates a secure IT network helping them to exchange data.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

